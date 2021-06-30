A Catholic Cardinal, John Onaiyekan, has urged Muslims and Christians faithful in the country to respect human dignity.

He stressed that for humanity to exist, every true religion must respect human dignity as respect for God Himself.

Onaiyekan, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at a national stakeholder’s summit titled: ‘’Religious Harmony: Condition for Peaceful Coexistence’’ said a true believer cannot claim to be serving God and be disrespecting human beings and killing in the name of God.

He noted that with the massive stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction held by the powerful nations, war is no longer tenable.

According to him, ‘’Any world war will simply destroy the whole of our planet. We are sitting on a ticking keg of nuclear gunpowder. ”Anything can happen at any time. The COVID-19 is a clear warning that our world is not safe if we do not stay together, protecting one another.’’

On his part, deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said if the nation must strive for a united, indivisible Nigeria, all religions must thrive on a level playing field.

He decried that major religions are always in a dangerous conflict with each other.

He said nations like the US, China, India, Tanzania are multi-ethnic countries yet, they are not ethnic crisis-prone.

Also, the chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Audu Ogbeh, said democracy alone can’t bring happiness, saying there must be economic growth, jobs, access to credit, and general prosperity.

He added that unemployment and joblessness are the major causes of anger, distress, and criminality in society.