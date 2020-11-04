The Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure yesterday granted the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) the permission to inspect the materials used for the October 10 Election.

The Tribunal headed by Justice Umar Abubakar also granted an order for substituted service to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In an ex-parte order, Justice Abubakar who led other two judges of the tribunal granted the orders moved by one of the counsel of Jegede, Jamiu Makinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jegede is challenging the victory of Akeredolu on the grounds that the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence as well as intimidation and faulty emergence of Akeredolu at the APC primaries.

Makinde had in the motion ex-parte sought an order to serve the defendants through substituted service by pasting on the petition on the notice board of the tribunal.

He also sought an order allowing access to materials used for the conduct of the October 10, governorship election and in custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He listed local councils in which electoral materials are to be accessed to include Owo, Eseodo, Ilaje, Okitipupa amongst others.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Umaru Abubakar, granted the order and said the petitioner could advertise the served processes in newspapers circulating within its jurisdiction.

Justice Abubakar also allowed the petitioner access to election

materials in custody of INEC within the hours of 8am and 4pm for a

period of five working days.

Makinde also sought an order allowing access to materials used for the

conduct of the October 10, governorship election and in custody of the

Independent National Electoral Commission.

He listed local councils in which electoral materials are to be

accessed to include Owo, Eseodo, Ilaje, Okitipupa amongst others.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Umaru Abubakar, granted the

order and said the petitioner could advertise the served processes in

newspapers circulating within its jurisdiction.

Justice Abubakar also allowed the petitioner access to election

materials in custody of INEC within the hours of 8am and 4pm for a

period of five working days.