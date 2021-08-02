All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Saturday recorded a rancour-free ward congress across the 18 local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP checks showed that there was no report of violence throughout the period the congress held in the 203 wards in the state, with the consensus model adopted by the party’s leadership in choosing the executives of the party from the ward level to state level.

Members of the party who expressed interest in one position or another were assuaged with a promise to give them other opportunities.

Speaking with journalists, the chairman of the Congress Committee in the state, former governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr. Gboyega Nasir, said there was no crisis during the ward congress.

According to him, “My assessment is that the process is good, it’s been fairly orderly, and the turnout is impressive. I have moved round the Central Senatorial District and I am expecting a report from my colleagues that went to the Southern and Northern senatorial districts but generally the exercise has met expectations.

“You can’t do any kind of process particularly in this kind of developing politics and you see some few skirmishes here and there, but the essence of leadership is to make sure that some of these skirmishes are settled and I see that happen at the end of the day. This is even after all has been done, there are some few who are still not happy.”

The state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, stated that the love members have for the party made it possible to have a rancour-free congress across the wards in the state.ww