BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly has debunked rumour making the rounds that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chairman Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Olugbenga Omole, disclosed this on Monday while addressing the press at the House of Assembly complex.

Some sections of the media had reported that the EFCC invited the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun and some civil servants over multimillion Naira fraud rocking the Assembly.

According to the reports, aside from the Speaker, the anti-graft agency has invited the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Hon Felemu Bankole and Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Bode Adeyelu.

But the Chairman Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Omole said his office is open for information concerning the House but urged men of the pen profession to cross-check their facts before publishing.

Omole hinted at the briefing that the House will this week hold Public Hearings on crucial bills that bother on the welfare of the people.

These crucial bills he said include the violence against persons prohibition bill, a bill for a law to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches and a bill to establish the Ondo State drugs and health commodities management agency.