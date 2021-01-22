BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

Convinced that incessant cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities are perpetrated by herders in the state’s forest reserves, Ondo State House of Assembly, monarchs, farmers, forest guards and drivers in the state have thrown their weight behind the order given by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to unregistered herders to vacate government forest reserves.

To show their solidarity, they took to the streets of Akure, the state capital on Thursday, to demonstrate their anger over the incessant abduction of their members by the herders.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters frowned at the statement credited to the presidency that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu shouldn’t have given such order.

According to them, the decision taken by the state government was done in the best interest of the people in the State.

Some farmers said if the current state of insecurity is not quickly checked, it might lead to famine in the state

The State House of Assembly said the seven days ultimatum issued to herdsmen to quit the state forests was a good intention meant to secure the lives and property of the people.

The lawmakers while reacting to various positions by interest groups on the vacation order issued by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, lamented the loss of lives and property to the nefarious activities of herders in the state.

The lawmakers, in a press statement signed by the chairman, House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Olugbenga Omole, said, “ The mindless killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the gruesome murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adewusi, the recent killing of the Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology Akure among others are still very fresh in our memory.”