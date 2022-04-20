For allegedly spreading fake news about the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a civil servant in the state civil servce (names withheld) has been suspended.

The state Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, disclosed this in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday.

He said the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour peddled about Governor Akeredolu.

Adeyemo, who did not disclose the identity of the said civil servant, said the civil servant in question has been suspended and his name forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment.

He explained that the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, adding that such bad behaviour would not be condoned.

He suggested severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news to serve as deterrence to others, stressing that fake news creates problems in the society.

Adeyemo also expressed joy that the governor is back to the country hale and hearty, saying God has shamed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.