Ondo State government has declared a clampdown on cultists and cult activities in the state with immediate effect.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this during a media briefing shortly after the State Executive Council, warned parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards or face the full wrath of the law.

The government said, “Council noted the activities of cultists and cult groups. As you know, Ondo State is not insulated from the menace of cultism.

“There will be a clampdown on cult activities and cult groups in the state. Parents are to rein in their wards”.

The Government spokesperson also disclosed that the council reiterated the 6 pm ban on commercial motorcyclists operations in the state.

According to him, “First, the government looked at the issue of Security. Security of lives and properties is very vital. Council noted the activities of commercial motorcyclists and reiterated that the ban placed on OKADA riders from operating beyond 6 pm every day still exists.

“It does appear that there is a flagrant disregard to the ban. The government has concluded that this band must be re-echoed to the people of the state and forcibly enforced.

“Enforcement will be carried out and nothing will be spared. We are not placing general blame on the okada riders, but the preponderant report of security infractions is linked to the use of Okada.’’