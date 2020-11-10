BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure |

The resident doctors of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo and Akure complexes on yesterday embarked on indefinite strike due to inability of the state government to pay their four months salaries, poor working condition and COVID-19 allowances, The doctors had on Sunday last week gone on a three-day warning strike which expired on Tuesday, warning that they would embark on a full and indefinite strike on Monday (today) to press home their demands.

They noted that they would only consider returning to work at their congress when their salaries and allowances are being paid.

Speaking with journalists at the Teaching Hospital complex in Akure, the state capital on Monday, Acting President of Association of Resident Doctors, Unimed Teaching Hospital Ondo State, Dr Oriyomi Sanni , also disclosed that the hospital is short of staff.

According to him, doctors are resigning their appointment in droves, which he said has become a daily occurrence.

Dr. Sanni said: “We are short staffed, the resident doctors have been reduced in some of the departments, with this development, and some of the doctors would have to do back to back calls. This is detrimental to our health. It is also not considered safe for the patients we are treating because we easily get overwhelmed.

“We have been working without house officers, coupled with the fact that we are short staffed. We are saying no to all these.

“The issue of COVID-19 hazard allowance compared to what is being received in other states, we only received allowance for the month of June and 30 per cent of basic salary as against what we agreed with the government when we had a series of meetings.”