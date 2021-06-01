Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has concluded a plan to erect a befitting edifice to serve as the seat of the Government House in the state.

As part of the move to get the project off the ground, the Governor would next week flag-off the building of the new Government House, in Akure, the state capital, as part of the activities 100 days in office for the second’s term

Addressing journalists at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office in Akure on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government(SSG) Princess Oladuni Odu, noted that the state needs a befitting Government House for the people and to create a new image for the state.

Apart from the new Government House, Odu, who is the head of the 7-man committee handling the celebration, disclosed that no fewer than 720 elderly people have been penciled down to receive N5000 each.

Also, widows and 7000 undergraduate students who are indigenes of the state would receive N10,000 each with Law and Medical students receiving N50,000.

While disclosing that their several projects would be inaugurated by the governor, the SSG noted that some of the projects would be inaugurated by local government chairmen in their council areas because the governor would be unable to inaugurate all the projects scattered across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Other projects listed for the inauguration are induction of 1200 newly recruited teachers, inauguration of 60kw hybrid mini-grid electrification at Ala Elofosan between Idanre and Akure South local government areas, 40kw hybrid mini-grid power at Lomileju town, Ondo East Local Government Area, Oil palm revolution initiative, the inauguration of Cattle Feeds Lots, Garri Processing Factory, Ultramodern poultry pen, Isuada, Owo Local Government Area, flag-off of planting season, the inauguration of piggery village, among others.