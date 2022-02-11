In a bid to consolidate its security apparatus, the Ondo State government has acquired new Pickup vans, DFM buses and Light trucks, from the stable of CIG Motors Nigeria, distributors of GAC Motor in the country.

The deal marked a new milestone for CIG Motors Nigeria as they set sail for a new course with collaboration with the Ondo State government, which took delivery of the vehicles at an official handover ceremony held at the Government House, Akure.

Speaking at the event, the representative of Chief Diana Chen, chairman of CIG Motors, Mr Jubril Arogundade, GM Commercial & Group Head Communications, said that, “The importance of today’s mission being the handover of these security pickups is one that is highly regarded in our company’s vision, to become the automobile company of choice for organisations and individuals who are interested in dealing with authenticity. As part of our drive to deliver in all capacity, we will be setting up an after-sales service center In Ondo state.

“CIG Motors has truly invested in the future of mobility and innovation that aids development in Nigeria, and we have continued to strengthen these values through strategic partnerships and collaborations such as this one, while delivering excellent value which is our primary goal.

“We are grateful to the Ondo State government for their trust in our brand, for our product and our capacity to deliver.”

For his part, the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, implored CIG Motors to expedite action in setting up an after-sales workshop in the state.

Akeredolu, who said his administration was posed to purchase more vehicles, promised to provide land for the construction of the after-sales workshop.

The deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, thanked Governor Akeredolu for the initiative to empower the 18 local government areas with the state-of-the-art fleet of vehicles for security operations in the state.

