An Ondo High Chief, Ojo Ajaguna, who was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Friday, has regained his freedom from his abductors’ den as they reportedly slept off in the forest.

The High Chief who is a community leader at Igasi Akoko in the Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State was said to have been kidnapped and taken to an unknown bush last week Friday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Chief Ajaguna fled the kidnappers’ den after the abductors slept off.

Although, at the time of this report, it could not be confirmed if they were hypnotised to sleep off mysteriously.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said people in the community were sad when Ajaguna was abducted.

He, however, noted that there was celebration in the town after news filtered in that he escaped.

“The victim regained his freedom when the assailants slept off in the forest. The entire Igasi Akoko community was agog when he came back,” he stated.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the case of abduction of the High Chief was reported to the command.

The police public relations officer said, “Yes, it was reported to us that the victim was abducted, but he came back home safely and we have commenced investigation into the matter.”