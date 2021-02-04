BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The traditional ruler of Isikan in Akure South local government area of Ondo state, Oba Joseph Olu-Ojo is dead.

He died as the longest-serving monarchs in the state after serving for forty three years on the throne.

One of the surviving sons of the monarch, Prince Dapo Ojo, confirmed the death of the monarch to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

The Prince said his father passed on in the early hours of Wednesday.

Prince Dapo said, “Yes, Baba is gone. It happened early this morning.

We thank God for his life which was well spent.”

Oba Olu-Ojo ascended the throne on July 3, 1978 as the 37th Iralepo of Isikan. His immediate predecessor, Oba Aladetoyinbo died in 1976.

The late Oba Olu-Ojo trained as a dispensary attendant in General Akure established in 1953. He was one of the pioneer staffers of the hospital.

The traditional ruler was the chief store officer of the hospital having trained as store officer in a school in Lagos before joiningthe hospital.

The monarch also served as a medical officer in Ilesha before relocating to Akure.

Oba Olu-Ojo resigned from the hospital service in 1978 when he was selected as the traditional ruler of Isikan.

The monarch reigned for 43 years as one of the longest reigning Iralepo monarchs.