BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

Traditional rulers in the Ondo state have charged the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest for the office of president of Nigeria in 2023.

The monarchs who threw their weights behind the former Governor of Lagos State said he has leadership qualities to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and make the country work effectively.

The monarchs stated this during a visit to their respective palaces by the delegates of South West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA) led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

Adeyeye who is the National Coordinator of the group, said they are moving around to get support for the candidacy of the former Governor of Lagos State.

While stressing that Tinubu has always been the one spending for people but those he has made are now ready to spend on his behalf, Adeyeye said, “We are here because of the coming 2023 general election to solicit support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The APC, during its foundation, has agreed to allow the South take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. So, we the people of the South West region must now start working to ensure our interest is protected.

“Our interest is Bola Tinubu. We have already visited some palaces to preach this agenda and the monarchs are happy with the move.”