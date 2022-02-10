Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured local government chairmen in the State that his administration will never touch money meant for the local governments.

Rather, Akeredolu said his administration will continue to ensure that the local government funds are properly utilised.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony of 18 Units of JMC Pick-Up utility vehicles for the use of the 18 local government chairmen in the state at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Thursday, the governor also handed over three Pick -p vehicles to the State Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, as part of his administration’s efforts to boost security operation in the state.

Governor Akeredolu explained that the vehicles were bought and distributed to the local government chairmen to ensure smooth operations at the local government level.

Recall that the governor had last year commissioned and distributed 18 units of SEM–919 Motor Graders for the usage of the 18 local government areas in the state.

Akeredolu said the vehicles distributed were bought from money that was saved from the local government funds, particularly remaining funds gathered after the payment of workers.

Governor Akeredolu warned that the vehicles were not meant for individuals, stressing that they were bought for the LGAs for the use of the chairmen.

He charged the chairmen to use the vehicles judiciously, adding that they should be used for work purposes.

“To the local government chairmen, I want to congratulate you. Under the able leadership of the Deputy Governor and your commissioner, they have done well. You chose to find a way for us to be able to buy these vehicles. I advised that you save up for some time and we arranged for these vehicles to come and you completed payment on instalment. I am glad that you only have one instalment to complete now.

“These vehicles are not for any individual. We have not bought a vehicle for any individual. We have bought these vehicles for each local government. And for the chairman to use. Use these vehicles very well. You are chairman today, but you may not be tomorrow. Use it very well. Because when you leave, you are not taking it away.

“When you leave here, get to ODIRS, get the vehicles registered in the name of the local government. Put the number plate there for all to see. Don’t cover number plates. Any vehicle that the number is covered, Amotekun will impound it. We have discussed it at the security council. Only Governor and the Deputy Governor are allowed. Get the number of headquarters of each of the local governments,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu also disclosed that the three vehicles bought for Amotekun from the local government savings were important due to the roles of government in security, adding that since the local government is a tier of government, it has to be involved.

“The essence of this is for all of us to know that we are not forcing anything on anyone. The money you have now, use it to clear the road verges. These vehicles are for you to work and they can go on any terrain,” he noted.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the governor for his transparency in the local government administration.

He said: “Since the inception of this administration, you have never touched local government money. When I presented that we needed to save their money for a capital project, you graciously approved. Part of that is what we used to purchase these vehicles for the smooth operation of local government in the state. 18 units for local governments and three for Amotekun corps.”

The chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ondo State chapter, and chairman, Akoko Southwest local government, Hon. Augustine Oloruntogbe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked Governor Akeredolu for always supporting the local council chairmen in the state.