The new Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Oyediran Oyeyemi, has promised to work with Amotekun and other legally constituted security agencies in the state to ensure full security of lives and property in the state.

Oyeyemi who assumed office yesterday at police headquarters, Igbatoro road Akure, the state capital, noted that he was in the state to ensure the people of the state sleep with both eyes closed.

The police boss said the command would work with recognised security agencies in the state who are operating within the ambit of the law.

According to him kidnapping, banditry and terrorism would be over before long judging by the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the menaces.

He, however, called on the people of the state to avail the police and all appropriate security agencies information on suspicious movements in their areas for immediate intervention.

His words: “We need the support of everyone in the state to fight crime. I assure you that you will sleep with both eyes closed.

“I am ready to work with all stakeholders that will make Ondo State safe. We are ready to work with other security agencies under the law.”

On the human rights abuse being perpetrated by some law enforcement officers, the commissioner said the rate of such incidents have reduced drastically in the state.

He explained that the formation would continue to lecture and retrain officers from time to time to stamp out the incident.

“Giving human rights abuse by our officers a critical look, you would obverse that the rate is on the decrease. But we will continue to lecture and retrain them till this becomes a thing of the past.”