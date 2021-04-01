BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, yesterday, paraded six crime suspects arrested in the state for unlawful dealings in petroleum products, transportation of petroleum products without haulage license.

The Command helmsman, Commandant Eweka Edenabu, noted that the suspect’s offenses are against the Petroleum Act, Miscellaneous Offenses Act, and Anti-sabotage Act.

While parading the suspects at the NSCDC State Headquarters, Alagbaka, Akure, the commandant affirmed the Corps under the leadership of the commandant-general, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, to safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure, protection of lives and property, combating all acts of vandalism of oil pipelines, power transmission equipment, telecommunication installations among others.

He further relayed that the arrests were made possible following a tip-off, sustained intelligence gathering, and surveillance.

The suspects: Johnbull Agbonze aged 41 years residing at No. 27, Erhauyi street Iwogba quarters Benin city, Edo State and Alade Aderopo an oil businessman aged 42 years living at No.10 Iyange street, Oke ogba, Akure Ondo State were both apprehended on Friday, 26th March 2021 around 5 pm alongside a long Truck with Registration number Edo BEN 643 XC in the conveyance of 45,000 liters of suspected adulterated Automated Gas Oil (AGO) Diesel.

According to the suspects, the tanker was said to have taken off from Oghara Depot in Delta State en route Benin city to Akure, Ondo State.

The Commandant further said, “Consequently, on Saturday 27th March 2021 the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda handed over to the NSCDC Ondo Command; Two (2) Suspects named: Moses Akinnehin aged 25years and Komiyo Jeje aged 29years who were arrested alongside with two (2) Wooden Boats conveying 34 Drums of Suspected Illegally refined adulterated AGO.