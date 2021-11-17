The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has condemned the appointment of Babajide Akeredolu, the biological son of Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU) of the state government.

The opposition party described the appointment as a flagrant abuse of office and affront on the people of Ondo State.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu had on Tuesday evening announced the names of 14 Commissioner-nominees and seven Special Advisers, including his son, Babajide Akeredolu.

Reacting to the appointment, PDP said such an appointment was a grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State.

According to a statement signed by the PDP’s publicity secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the party said the development protends great danger for the state.

The PDP statement added, “The name Babajide Akeredolu became known in Ondo State when the State’s funds were used to procure a marriage for him in Colorado, USA, after the same marriage was consummated in Owo, his father’s birthplace.

“He has since assumed authority as part of the triad of the reign of father, wife and son.

“The appointment as DG of PPMIU for Babajide, a young man who carries on as though, he was the person voted for as Governor is part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan.”