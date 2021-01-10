BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Government has reiterated its commitment to providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for residents.

The Chief Medical Director of Ondo State University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC), Dr Oluwole Ige who gave the assurance when speaking with journalists in Ondo at the weekend hinging its success on “Kaadi-Igbeayo” and contributory health care scheme amidst ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the nation.

Ige noted that the state medical facilities and management had been able to improve on infrastructure deficit, brain drain and curb medical tourism in the past three years.

He added that, “We are not there yet but still we have moved forward from where we started and we will continue to improve. Overall, the balance of the whole thing I think we are progressing.

“There is demand for more health care delivery and the issues of health personnel is low to the need of the population; and one of the ways to bridge that gap is to bring personnel from outside the country or to look for them within the locality based on what you can produce.

“In the whole of South West, it is only Ondo State that didn’t have a medical school before and when this present administration came on board, it started teaching hospital and by this year March it would be exactly 3years that we started teaching hospital in Ondo state.”

He dis-abused the minds of the people from the misconception that the conversion of state hospitals to teaching hospitals would further be a disservice to the treatment of basic and minor health cases.

According to him, the upgraded medical facilities still attend to those minor cases and provide the services of specialists who bring more expertise to fore for the benefits of the people.