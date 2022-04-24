The Ondo State Police Command has foiled an attempted kidnap of nine passengers on the Lagos-Ore expressway.

The incident, according to the State Police spokesperson, Odunlami Funmilayo, occurred on Friday evening at about 6:30pm.

Odunlami said the Police Rapid Respond Squad of the command, which was on a routine check on the highway, received a distress call that some people were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.

According to her, “With the joint effort of Policemen attached to Ore Division, all the victims were rescued while a victim who had a matchet cut on his right finger was taken to the hospital for treatment, an Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.

“Effort is in top gear to arrest the culprits while the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey.”

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, assured all road users in the state of adequate security.