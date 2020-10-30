BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has dragged the winner of the election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, before the state Election petition tribunal.

Jegede approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of the Akeredolu in the poll.

In the petition, Jegede also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Deputy Governor- elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) is the lead counsel for the Governorship candidate of the PDP.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds; That the election was marred by irregularities, pockets of violence and intimidation.

Jegede also faulted the emergence of Akeredolu during Party’s primaries.

Meanwhile, Jegede had in his Twitter Handle after the petition, said “In the last 19 days I have been silent, today we break that silence in obedience to the provisions of our laws.

“We commence a challenge against the declaration and return made by INEC in respect of the Ondo State Governorship election of 10th October, 2020.

“By this process, let our people again begin to hope for a better future to the glory of God.”