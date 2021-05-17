Ondo State government has restated its resolve to to fix more rural roads in its bid to transform the state.

The special adviser to the governor on rural and community development, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, stated this when he led a team of engineers and officials from Ondo State Rural Access and Agriculture Marketing Project (RAAMP) to inspect some selected roads in the rural areas of the state.

After the tour, Kolawole told journalists that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had delivered several landmark projects on all sectors of the economy.

He said the essence of the rehabilitation of rural roads is to ameliorate the stress farmers who ply lthe routes with farm produce face.

The former lawmaker said motorable roads will facilitate agro logistics hubs which will reduce the exorbitant price of foodstuff.

“The rehabilitation will help to check the menace of kidnapping.

“These projects will spread to the length and breadth of the state in line with the ‘Redeemed’ Agenda of the governor to place the state on the path of economic growth.” he said.

The Rroads inspected during the tour of Akoko South East included Afo/Ifira Road, Imeri/Idogun/Ipesi Road.

The team also inspected the Olusegun Obasanjo Park at the Isua/Ibillo Road junction which was proposed for the agro logistics hub for Akoko South East local government area

Kolawole said the choice of the Olusegun Obasanjo Park was strategic because it is the gateway to Ondo State from Edo State and other states.