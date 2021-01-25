By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The minister of police affairs Maigari Dingyadi has called for peaceful coexistence among herdsmen and their host communities across the country.

He appreciated the efforts of state governors at maintaining peace in their states.

The minister, who stated this while reacting to the ongoing rift between Ondo state government and herdsmen in the state, said “he believes the governor of Ondo state meant well for his people and as a legal luminary, who is always mindful of implications of his comments, the governor will definitely dialogue well with the herdsmen in the state for a better understanding as herdsmen, who go about their legitimate duties will not be punished for criminal activities of a few.”

He also called on the leaders of cattle rearers in Ondo state to guard their people against any crime, so that the “bad eggs” and those who disguise as herdsmen will not break into their ranks to perpetuate evil.

Speaking on the police readiness to quell any crisis, the Minister said, officers of the Nigeria Police Force are always ready to protect lives and property, as well as ensure peaceful coexistence amongst peace loving Nigerians.

It would be recall that earlier in the week, governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, gave herdsmen seven days ultimatum to quit all forest reserves in the state. Akeredolu issued the ultimatum on Monday, January 18, in a thread of tweets. He said the decision was taken to address the root causes of kidnappings and other crimes in the state.

According to the governor, security reports had indicated that some bad elements masquerading as herdsmen were behind the cases of abductions reported in Ondo.

The governor further outlawed under-aged grazing of cattle in Ondo state said the security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.

​