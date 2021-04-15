ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo State government in conjunction with Culturepreneur Clusters Limited and other partners will on June 7 and 8, 2021 hold a stakeholders’ roundtable on the benefits and opportunities of cannabis plants and CBD Oil in Nigeria.

Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Mr. Akin Olotu who stated this through a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said the event, which is slated to hold at the Dome International Cultural and Event Center in Akure, is aimed at furthering legislation, scientific research and sensitization on the health, industrial benefits of cannabis and CBD oil as well as engaging stakeholders’ at all levels to leverage on the multi-faceted value chain of cannabis

He said it will focus on the plant’s research, legalization, licensing, medical advantages, agro-economy advantages, empowerment, benefits of Internal Generated Revenues and Trade Exchange benefits.

According to him, the meeting will also seek to persuade relevant arms of government on the strict regulatory measures, licensing, economic benefits of industrial benefits of cannabis plants i.e biogas/fuel, Health benefits of CDB Oil, as well as press for genuine win-win investors and promote reliable specialized production unit of the cannabis value chain and laboratory.

Also to be highlighted are the advantages so far on the need to legalize cannabis owing to its numerous health and economic benefits, and financial benefits of cannabis cultivation in Nigeria.

He said participants will be drawn from government institutions, experts and active stakeholders’ in the value chain or research towards medical and economic prospects of cannabis plant value chain and CBD oil.