The Ondo State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal has nullified the Igbara-Oke ward 1 councilors re-run election.

The Councillorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ojo Busola Emmanuel and his party had dragged the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, to the tribunal for declaring APC candidate the winner of the rerun Councillorship Election of Igbara-Oke ward -1 in Ifedore local government area.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, had on 10th November 2021 allegedly held the rerun election in Igbara-Oke and declared Lawal Kehinde of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

During its sitting on Friday in Akure, the 3-man Tribunal headed by Justice D.J. Kolawole, which also has Chief Magistrate Fatai Ajiboye and Magistrate C. Adeyanju as members, unanimously agreed with the petitioner’s Counsel, Mr Femi Emmanuel Emodamori that the ADC petition was filed within the time and that the petitioners proved that the election did not hold at all on 10th November 2021 contrary to a claim by the ODIEC.

The Tribunal held further that the igbara-Oke ward -1 election rerun results presented by ODIEC were fabricated.

The Tribunal consequently set aside the election of the 1st Respondent, Lawal Kehinde of the APC and ordered ODIEC to conduct a fresh election at Igbara-Oke ward-1 of Ifedore local government area of Ondo State.

