BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Labour unions at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State have commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries and other issues.

The notice of strike was contained in a statement signed by Mr Temidayo Temola, the chairman of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) in Okitipupa.

The affected unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

“The JAC of OAUSTECH arising from an all-important congress on April 6 resolved to commence a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.

“This is a result of the inability of the management of the university to meet the demands of the unions on the payment of salaries from November 2020 till date.

“Also, non-remittance of over 22 months pension deductions coupled with non-implementation of minimum wage as well as non-payment of earned allowances.

“The unions will not relent on the indefinite strike until our demands are met,” the statement read.

The Registrar of the Institution, Mr Ganiyu Saliu, while reacting to the development said that the management was aware of the strike, attributing the inability of the government to meet the union’s demand to the shortfall in the government’s subvention which could no longer be managed to meet its obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the system with adverse effects on the economy was also responsible for management’s inability to meet its obligations.

“Government is aware of all these issues but all these were due to the dwindling fortunes; the management is working with the unions to resolve all the issues soon,” Saliu said.