BY TOPE FAYEHUN, |

A 200 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State, Feranmi Fasunle Omowumi has reportedly committed suicide.

Omowumi, a student of the Political Science Department, reportedly drank sniper insecticide on Wednesday in her room.

As of the time of this filing this report, the reason for her action has not been established.

While some people said she died over a failed relationship, some said she didn’t have any relationship at all not alone having any breakup.

According to a source, ”She took Sniper with Garri. When people got to know, she was first taken to the Health Center, then to the state specialist hospital, Ikare, and then FMC (Owo) where she died. Till now, no one knows the reason(s) behind her misfortune”.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that Omowunmi gave up the ghost before she could be taken to Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) teaching hospital where she was later referred.

The source further stated that her parents were immediately contacted and got to the hospital on Wednesday night before she passed on the following morning.