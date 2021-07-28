Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured that the state will soon attain its position as the heart of cocoa producing states in the country.

Governor Akeredolu, who said massive production of cocoa is very important to his administration, disclosed that over 10,000 hectares of land have been cleared at Jugbere in Owo Local Government Area solely for the cultivation of cocoa.

He explained that the cocoa revolution was supposed to have kicked off in the state, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was billed to visit Jugbere before the dissolution of the last Federal Executive Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor spoke while playing host to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The minister was in the state for the inauguration of the National Secretariat complex of the Cocoa Farmers of Nigeria (CFAN) located in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Governor Akeredolu said: “Cocoa production is very Important to us. Initially we wanted to do 2000 hectares and the CBN came and said we should not do less than 10,000. It is large. We have cleared the whole place. We have started planting.

“Initially before you came on board, we were talking about the cocoa revolution. The President was supposed to come and start the revolution here in Ondo State. The President wanted to come and see the cocoa value chain in the state.’’