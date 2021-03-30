By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Many called the collaboration between Nigeria Grammy award winner, Wizkid and America sensational rapper Drake a hoax.

Five years after, his verse on ‘One Dance’, a collaboration with Drake is now a Tiktok Challenge and massively trending on Twitter.

Fans across the globe have posted short videos of themselves dancing to the tune of the verse on “One Dance.”

The Ojuelegba crooner has worked with lots of international stars including Skepta, Drake, Beyonce and others.

The “One Dance” song which premiered on digital media in 2016 is flexed with multiculturalism and has been described – rather eccentrically – as having an afrobeat pulse inside a UK funky sample inside a dancehall gyrator.

Wizkid’s “Soco” went Gold and “Joro” has over 109 million YouTube views in 18 months.