A young man popularly called “First 9” was killed yesterday while exercising his franchise at the Isoko South Constituency 1 by-election in Irri axis of Delta State.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) agent was also wounded from gunshots in Oleh, the administrative headquarters of Isoko South local government area.

It was gathered that “First 9” was shot dead by hoodlums who stormed Irri Ward 10, polling unit 5, heavily armed to steal the ballot papers used for the election.

It was gathered that they were armed with AK-47 rifles as they shot into the air to scare voters away.

Trouble started when they attacked the unit to carry out their nefarious agenda.

It was alleged that the criminals numbering about 34 invaded the election ground and unleashed mayhem on agents.

One Mr. Jefferson Ogorure said the election turned bloody.

“I have never seen this type of deadly situation in politics in a mere House of Assembly by-election,” he said while calling on security agents to arrest the situation.

Results of the election were being awaited at the time of filing this report.