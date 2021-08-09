At least one person has been confirmed dead when a boat capsized at Ilaje in Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that 15 other passengers escaped death by the whisker in the ill-fated boat.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) Ondo State Command Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Omole, called on the general public to exercise caution while plying the waterways.

He said, ”Information has it that the boat in question left Awoye going to Igbokoda market and that the engine later failed. It was said that all efforts proved abortive and the wave of the sea took off the boat, leaving one dead while 15 were injured.”

The NSCDC boss said the accident would have been averted if the transporter did not overload the boat and the passengers involved had put on their life jackets.