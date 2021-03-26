BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

One student (name witheld has died) was feared dead while over 30 others were hospitalised from a suspected Meninigitis that hit Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Sokoto.

Confirming the incident, Sokoto State director of Public Heath, Dr Abdulrahaman Dantsoho said they actually got the information adding that they admitted, treated and discharged 30 students of the school.

He, however, said no student died from their records except the only lady that was reported dead before the issue reached them.

According to Abdulrahaman, they have gone to collect samples including their food, water and every other relevant specimen to ascertain the cause and nature of the ailment.

Sources within the school located within the Mabera axis of the Sokoto metropolis said the ailment might not be far from meningitis as students showed symptoms related to it.

The school’s population reportedly increased tremendously by the sudden redeployment of students from security prone areas to join them.

At the time of filing this report, efforts to confirm other details from the Principal of the school proved abortive as she was said to have directed the security guard to deny people entrance into the school premises.