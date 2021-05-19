The protest staged by the people of Twon Brass Kingdom against Nigerian Agip Oil Company(NAOC) over the prolonged power outage and ill-treatment meted out to people from the community in the employ of the oil company snow-balled into a major crack down as soldiers were deployed to disperse the protesters,

Leadership gathered yesterday that tension heightened in the community at about noon over the shooting of one of the protesters and the injury of many as they scamper for safety from the shooting by soldiers.

Findings by leadership revealed that the protest which began on Friday continued on Monday and Tuesday after information filtered out that some influential traditional in the community have been paid by the oil company to discourage the protest.

Sources in the community confirmed that the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete- Spiff who was not happy with the turn of events had gone to address the protesters to allow peace reign. The paramount ruler palace was reportedly vandalized by the protesters.

However things took a turn for the worse when the protesters began to rain invectives on him and stoned with sachet water.

Sources said some of the protesters moved to vandalize his vehicle forcing security personnel to whisk him away from the scene.

After the King was rescued, soldiers were called in and they started shooting to disperse the protesters from the barricade mounted,

“The soldiers came in and started shooting. In the process one person was shot in the leg while many people were injured in the attempt to scamper for safety” said a source in the community.

When contacted for confirmation, the Bayelsa State Police Command said only the military can comment since it was a military operation.

The people of Twon Brass irked by the lackadaisical attitude shown by the oil company especially with the complete shutdown of the power supply since May 7 had on Friday embarked on a peaceful protest armed with placards with inscription such as ‘Enough is Enough with Brass Blackout’ NAOC Give Us Light’ ‘NAOC Pay Community workers’ stormed the Agip facility on Friday disrupting the operations of the company.

The protesting women and youths had made it clear that the action of NAOC has paralyzed business activities which had affected their means of livelihood and plunged the Kingdom into darkness.

The protesters directed that no shop, beer parlours, markets and other business ventures should be opened, placing a fine on any business venture that defies the directive.

The immediate past vice chairman of Twon-Brass Council of Chiefs, Chief B.T. Williams in an interview had said he was in support of the protest to register their grievances to NAOC’S nonchalant attitude.

Chief Williams who incidentally is the chairman of Light Committee in Twon made it clear that the kingdom had written several letters to NAOC to rectify the power supply instead of rationing.

He lamented that it was quite unfortunate that the authorities of the Oil Company had failed to meet their responsibility of restoring power supply to the Kingdom which has been enjoying twenty-four hours power supply.

