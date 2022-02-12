At least one person identified as Afiz Agate was killed yesterday when members of the Park Management System(PMS) and some thugs known as federal boys clashed in Ibadan.

The clash, which reportedly started in the Oremeji area of Ibadan on Thursday, continued yesterday with gunshots which caused panic among residents of the area.

The commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), confirmed the incident.

The PMS spokesman in the state, Emiola Jelili, in a statement, said the thugs ‘federal boys’ who usually extort motorists, steal from passengers and others at the Oremeji area.

“There was no fight between PMS members. What happened is that there are area boys called federal boys, they are not drivers but they extort drivers and steal from others.

“We had reported them to the police at Agugu in the past, but nothing was done. Some even told us that the police could not do anything to the boys because some of the policemen benefitted from them.

“But yesterday (Thursday), while a robbery at Idi-Ape was going on, there was gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and other roads. These federal boys seized that opportunity to be robbing people in the traffic.

“Some of those who escaped from them ran to our park in the area to take refuge, but those boys still pursued them there. We had to drive them back. They came back and attacked our offices after we had closed, but security agents had taken over the place now,” Emiola said.

