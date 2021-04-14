By Our Correspondent

Today, the world is used to consuming content every waking moment of every day. People all around the globe have countless things to learn, teach, share and discuss. However, it is also important to only trust information from accredited and verified sources for legitimate facts and figures. Here, the founder of 4biddenknownledge TV, Billy Carson, shares his insights and discusses a massive giveaway.

As an entrepreneur, Carson has built a lucrative career with bestselling books, multiple original series on streaming platform Gaia, and hosting shows around the genres of science, astrophysics and ancient civilizations. He has recently launched a massive giveaway,

announcing the prize of a lifetime for one lucky consumer. Carson plans on giving away an absolutely free car to one active subscriber of the 4biddenknowledge TV network.

Carson’s TV network, 4biddenknowledge TV, is aimed at research toward the human psyche. The network covers a plethora of shows from understanding mathematics, ancient texts, and fractal matrices to workshops, lectures, and cooking shows – there is something for everyone. Carson says, “The purpose here was to highlight information that was verified, and spread awareness through visual, auditory, and sensory data altogether.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire TV, the network has gained massive popularity over the past couple of years. 5-star reviews from loyal subscribers also showcase the immense value offered. Carson elucidates that it is through the information he provides here that people realize their own inner greatness.

Having gone through a challenging childhood and building his empire from scratch, Carson is motivated to help others globally. “People around me taught me everything I needed to toughen up and succeed. I want to keep giving back to my wonderful, supportive community and consumers,” he concluded.