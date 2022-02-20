It was a busy week at the seat of power. Before President Muhammadu Buhari jetted out to Belgium for the European and Africa summit, he met with some governors at the Presidential Villa.

First, he met with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello. Recall that Bello is one person that has hinted at a presidential run in 2023. In recent weeks, the contenders have come to the Villa to inform President Buhari of their intention to run. When asked if he has informed the president, Bello said not yet, and when reminded of the clamor for power to be zoned to the South, especially the south-south he said said the north-central is more deserving of the 2023 presidency than the Southeast.

According to him, the north-central has been disadvantaged in the presidency since 1999.

He said “Well, if you’re talking of south East then you will equally talk of north-central not only since 1999 but since 1960.

“So what do you say of north-central both the president and vice president. So put the situation of the southeast and that of north-central side by side, then who is more disadvantaged in terms of the position of the presidency?

“Both presidents and vice presidents? So if you put both sides together, then let’s do justice. And whichever way you look at it, I’m eminently qualified.

Bello stated that he didn’t discuss his presidential ambition with President Buhari saying he will formally declare next month.

The governor also boasted that he possesses all of the qualities Nigerians are yearning for in the next president.

He also reiterated his earlier stance that capacity and not zoning should determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Similarly, the president met with Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. On his reasons for meeting with the president, the governor said he came brief the president on security, governance and made some requests.

“In the same manner, I also used the opportunity to request Mr. President to consider locating a power generating facility in Nworie River.

“where we have been able to empty all the flood control systems by balloon technology and the tide has gone up, and because of the sufficient water in the river now, we can use that river to generate electricity to serve the entire Owerri Metropolis,” he added.

That same day the president was supposed to meet with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) to discuss the upcoming convention. The meeting was however postponed because of the president’s trip.

On Thursday at the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential communication team, it was the turn of the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq.

She described those who say the N5,000 monthly national cash transfer to vulnerable households are insufficient are elitist in their thinking.

Farouk, who gave a detailed brief of the activities of the ministry, said reports from the field during direct contact with the beneficiaries, has shown that the amount has them escape from the precarious station of their social status to a better one.

The minister, however, noted that the intervention may not be fitting for yet another class of Nigerians, to whom the N5,000 will not be sufficient for their everyday needs, like recharge card for their phones.

According to her over 10 million out-of-school children, who had been thought to be mainly in the north.

She added that a recent survey in Makoko, Lagos, Enugu, and Jos, revealed that the situation is widespread as there are about 7,000 such children in Makoko alone.

Farouk was responding to queries on whether the school feeding programme of the federal government had impacted positively on the country by reducing the number of out-of-school children.

While noting that the school feeding programmes have led to increased school enrolment, the Cordinator of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Umar Bindir, who the minister directed to provide the figures, said there was the need to make people understand that it is a national problem.

He said: “Some people here if you talk about out-of-school children, they think you are talking about almajiri in the north. Some people think it’s actually religious or a Muslim thing. But I can tell you in this programme, we have established it as a national issue.

“We sent a team to Lagos. They went to Mokoko, they met 7,000 out-of-school children picking things from the dirt. The guy came shaking. We sent another chap to Jos, he came shaking also. We sent another guy to Enugu, and for the first time, everybody realized that out-of-school children are a national problem.”

On the Northeast insurgency and other crises, around the country, Hadiza Farouk maintained that the issues have given rise to the need for more humanitarian assistance.

But she warned against allowing international donor agencies to lead the process, noting that the federal has now evolved a framework to ensure local control of the process.