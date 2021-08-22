The Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) has disclosed that one-third of women in the state have drug abuse related problems while 10.10% of residents have similar problems.

The director general, Dr. Joseph Maigari, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen at a seminar organised by the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPN) in Kaduna State with the theme; “War Against Drug Abuse”.

“KADBUSA in 2020 found that one third of Kaduna women have drug abuse problems. 10.10% of Kaduna residents have drug abuse problems, it is very worrisome.

“About 20% of our youth have drug abuse problems, all of this have also fueled insurgency and banditry”.

Dr. Maigari also called on the government and Nigerians to reduce the supply of illicit drugs and reduce the demand of illicit drugs in Nigeria.

“We at KADBUSA are working tirelessly to bring about prevention on drug abuse by giving people information, educating and communicating with them for behavioural change,” he said.

Earlier in her paper; ‘Effects Of Drug Abuse On Economy And National Security’, the assistant corps commandant, Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State, Mrs. Jatau Josephine, said; “Drug abuse has become a serious problem all over the world. We need a drug abuse-free society and every hand must be on deck to fight it”.

“There is no doubt that drug abuse is a canker worm that eating deep into the fabrics of our society. Our children, men and women are daily being destroyed by drugs thereby rendering their lives useless and the society unsecure.

“A drug is said to be abused when taken in a manner that deviates from medically approved or socially acceptable patterns within the society. A drug is said to be abused when its use is not medically necessary”.

The communications director of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Father Stephen Onyema, said; “We hope to partner with more drug agencies to fight drug abuse. We cannot talk about drug abuse without talking about the youth because they are directly and indirectly involved”.