The major tracking device of the Nigeria Police Force has remained inactive for the past 12 months now, LEADERSHIP investigation has revealed.

The device, which was reported to be deactivated in January 2021, is still down as at February 2022 after one year as police officers lament their inability to track criminals.

This is even as the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the device is back on and working.

However, police investigators who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity, said tracking of phone has become a challenge when carrying out their duties as the device remained inactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources also said outsourcing to individual contractors have become the case now and this implies that the victim of any attack will have to pay the contractors before having their phones and other gadgets tracked.

One of the victims of armed robbery attack, simply identified as Mr. Mathew, who also spoke with LEADERSHIP, confirmed the development, noting that when he reported the attack to the FCT Police, the case was sent to the FCT criminal investigation department, where he was told by a Chief Superintendent of Police that the police tracking device was down and he would have to pay in order to outsource the tracking.

LEADERSHIP investigations also showed that the average amount paid by victims of theft for tracking is N25,000.

Also, some police sources said in certain cases that were of national interest, the police had to rely on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to track bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the officers explained that the equipment was handed over to the police by the federal government a few years ago during the tenure of inspector-general of police (IGP) Solomon Arase and was installed by a Nigerian company.

“The equipment was given to us by President Muhammadu Buhari. The thing has not been working because those who are supposed to ensure that it runs well have not played their part.

“They claim that they are being owed money for the subscription,” the source said.

He further said the police had not paid the fees for the subscription since 2015 and the police had to rely on the DSS too to track victims.

“From what I gathered, subscription fees are meant to be paid yearly but you won’t believe that the police have not paid since 2015. Initially, the company gave us a grace period but they have now cut off the police completely. We now rely solely on DSS and NSA office. It’s a terrible situation and it has worsened the insecurity in the country. The Police Trust Fund promised to help but we have not seen any action yet,” the source added.

However, another police source said the platform was undergoing a system upgrade which would soon be completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “You know this thing is technology just like computer, so we do upgrades from time to time. A lot of people on the field don’t even understand how it works. It is undergoing an upgrade because you have new features coming in from time to time. There are new technologies that you have to update to enhance their capacity.

“We have some new equipment which we need to adjust so they can link together. Some are still working. It is not as if all components are shut. That is what is happening,” he stated.