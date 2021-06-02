Civil Rights Council (CRC) has described the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, as another jamboree, that will not address the myriad of problems in the country.

It said successive governments in Nigeria have demonstrated zero political will to implement recommendations of past constitutional review processes and national conferences.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, CRC national coordinator, Barrister Arochukwu Paul Ogbonna, called on the ruling class to dig out several past efforts, examine their contents and recommendations and muster the political will to implement them.

Ogbonna said: “Constitutional amendment in our opinion cannot address this myriad of problems confronting the nation, particularly as successive governments in Nigeria have demonstrated zero political will to implement the numerous recommendations of past constitutional review processes and national conferences.

“It is with this reality that we strongly object to the wasting of taxpayers’ money on another jamboree of a constitutional review. The alternative is to organize or spearhead a referendum for the creation of a totally new constitution, initiated by Nigerians and acceptable to all the socio-political, religious and cultural constituents.

“We also recommend that instead of wasting scarce resources to continuously and limitlessly embark on constitutional conferences and amendment processes, the ruling class need to dig out several of our past efforts, examine their contents and recommendations and muster the political will to implement them.”

He expressed regrets that rather than being agents of peace, protecting lives and property as well as maintaining law and order, the Nigeria Police has become a tool for oppression and agents of destabilisation under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.