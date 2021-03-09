Elated with the goodwill of the Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba land, Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa-Onikoyi, the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has celebrated the paramount ruler on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Ogunsan described the paramount ruler as a rare breed who has ruled to an enviable height.

His words: “This day, the 9th day of March, remains a red-lettered day for some of us who can value you and hold you in high esteem. Blessed be that day a special breed from the Onikoyi dynasty was gifted to humanity. It is, however, with all pleasure that I salute His Royal Majesty, Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa-Onikoyi.

“When there is nothing to present as a gift to a nonagenarian on the special occasion of his birthday, it seems plausible to simply look for the appropriate adjectives which best describe a rare breed, a genius and a gem.

“Kabiyesi, ever since you became the paramount ruler of Ikoyi and Imoba land, it is amazing to see how you have organised where most people prefer to describe as the most affluent neighbourhood of Lagos and how your reign has ushered in peace and tranquillity.

“It is noteworthy that since the colonial era, the Onikoyi stool has had a very rich history which has graciously continued to be topical with the enthronement of Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa Onikoyi in 1996.

“Under your rulership, the Ikoyi and Imoba kingdom have enjoyed remarkable achievements and landmark developments, including the establishment of modern schools, hotels, business outfits and the like.

The economy of Ikoyi, by and large, has since improved, with the preponderance of opulent commercial and residential facilities, under the royal watch of a superlative kabiesi.

“Having ruled to an enviable height, I have no doubt that your parents of blessed memories, late Abiola Fafunwa-Onikoyi and late Arinola Fafunwa-Onikoyi, must be very happy up there for you today. One can also confidently say that the progenitor of the Onikoyi Royal House, the late Adeyemi Onikoyi, will be happy in his grave, seeing how far you have sailed the ship of the kingdom he left behind, decades after.

“Personally, I am grateful for all that you do. You have taken me as your son, so much that one can hardly differentiate me from the great children that originally came from your loins. That is how magnanimous and large-hearted you are. You seem to understand that human capital is central to the growth of your kingdom. I also have come to realise that I must never take such uncommon privilege for granted.

“You are a highly revered king that commands so much respect. I must confess that I am among those lucky to have enjoyed rare opportunities and privileges under you.

“In the words of Dr.P.S. Jagadeesh Kumar, ‘a ruler will try to attach people with him but a leader will try to attach him with people.’ The latter best describes you.

“It is, however, mind-blowing to see that with all the power at your disposal available for wielding, you have remained simple and humble. That’s rather enviable and exemplary, as a godly virtue. This I know too well and cannot but be eternally grateful to God for.

“Kabiyesi, as you clock 90 today, your stone emerald age, I pray God continues to keep you stronger each day that passes by, and may you enjoy the rest of your years on earth in prosperity and sound health.

“Hurray! It’s 90 whopping hearty cheers to a pillar and a special royal father so dear to my heart. Happy birthday, sir!”