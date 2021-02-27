BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN), Illela border post, Sokoto State, has flagged-off official documentation for onion exportation to other African countries.

Speaking on the development, the Sarkin Alalon Illela, Alhaji Muhammad, said the opening of land borders has not only restored lives in Illela but also encouraged economic activities.

“This is something that we are very impressed with. Restoration of business, especially legitimate activities at the border post is a great plus for our people, the state and the country at large,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the executive president of OPMAN, Malam Aliyu Maitasamu, said the actualization of first official onion export documentation in Nigeria would not have been possible without the support and guidance of the Customs area comptroller, in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara states, Comptroller Abdulhamid Ma’aji.

According to Maitasamu, the exercise will help position Nigeria’s value chain in the global map of onion exporting countries, encourage repatriation of Forex back to Nigeria, create job opportunities for small holder farmers, address unemployment which contributes to security challenges confronting the nation.

On his part, Ma’aji said if onion is properly harnessed and exported it will attract foreign exchange, boost GDP, and help make Nigeria great.