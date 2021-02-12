BY BODE GBADEBO

The crisis rocking the prominent Okposieke Family of Onitsha in Anambra State, comprising descendants of Ekwerekwu and Agha Family members, has been resolved following the reaffirmation of the current lawyer and solicitor to the family, Barr. Harold Ekwerekwu, as the official legal representative of the family in all matters.

Recall that Barr. Ekwerekwu had recently accused the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, of land grabbing. But Justice Anyachebelu had since denied the allegation while challenging the Ekwerekwu to prove his claims.

Ekwerekwu had alleged that CJ Anyachebelu in connivance with some people invaded a property belonging to the Okposieke family in Onitsha and pulled down his building which was under construction under the pretext that the land was earmarked for the construction of a new Judges Quarters.

The legal practitioner in a press statement had claimed that the Okposieke family of Onitsha, which he belongs to, owns a vast land in Onitsha metropolis popularly called G.R.A., which was leased to the the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1910 for a period of 99 years.

Ekwerekwu noted that upon the expiration of the said lease agreement in 2009, the Federal Government in the same year surrendered various parts of the land to the original owners – Okposieke family.

Meanwhile, Barr. Ekwerekwu’s legal status has been ratified by all the representatives and principal members of the larger Okposieke Family, and he enjoys the support of other family members, who have all debunked the claims by two members of the family, Messsrs Chike Agha and Ikenna Ekwerekwu, that the legal practitioner had since seized to be the family legal representative and was not qualified to represent the family in any capacity as the solicitor and family advocate.

Addressing a press conference shortly after the family meeting, a member of the family and chairman, Okposieke Family Land Committee, Ezedinobi Ben Ekwerekwu, said that the claim by the two dissident members of the family to cause disunity and disaffection among family has been buried by the latest resolution.

He noted that in consonance with Onitsha Native Laws and Customs, the family has also appointed the oldest man in the family, Nnabuenyi Igueze Ekwerekwu to hold forth as the Head and “Diokpa” of the family pending the second burial of the late family head, Eustace Orjekwe Ekwerekwu, who passed on in 2020, according to the tradition of the Onitsha people.

The family spokesman cautioned any member of the Family, persons or group against promoting disaffection among members of the family as recently witnessed in the outburst and false claims by the two family members whom he alleged had been feeding the public, Anambra State Government and the Judiciary with false information that the duo of Barr. Harold Ekwerekwu and Nnabuenyi Igueze Ekwerekwu were no longer the Okposieke Family Lawyer and Family Head (Diokpa) respectively.