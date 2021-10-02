Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been nominated for the award of ‘Governor of the Year’ by an online news platform, Politics Today, as part of activities to mark its second anniversary.

Bello, the assessment committee explained, won the award having met the standards laid down by the management of the organisation.

According to the publisher, Nasir Dambatta, the assessment committee found Governor Bello worthy of the award after taking careful stock of his performance since becoming governor and for being the new face of generational power shift on the Nigerian democratic space.

Dambatta said: “This distinguished award is in recognition of the governor’s outstanding courage and patriotism in upholding the highest values of integrity and democratic ethics.”