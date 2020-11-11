ADVERTISEMENT

By Tayo Taiwo, Abuja

Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu has said 28 out of the 36 states of the federation have urban water facilities but only 16 were utilizing them.

“28 out of 36 states plus the FCT have urban water utilities out of which only 16 are functional and producing water for the people, among others”, he stated.

Accordingly, he called on state and local governments to beef up efforts in domesticating national programmes with strong commitments backed by adequate budgets for rapid turnaround in the sector.

Adamu also hinted that his ministry has been able to lift about 70 per cent of the Nigerian population from lack of potable water and safe drinking in the country.

According to the minister, this is an addition of 9million people to the 2019 number in the report against that of 2018 that was 68 per cent.

The figure was reported by the National Bureau of Statistics where the percentage of the population with access to basic water supply services has steadily increased from 68 per cent in 2018 to 70 per cent in 2019.

It further explained that the figure is equivalent to about 9million more people gaining access to basic water supply services between 2018 and 2019 as number of people to have safely managed drinking water supply services is just about 14 per cent accordingly.

The minister however stressed that increasing attention and continuous efforts should be a priority for all in order to improve the health and living conditions of the people, as well as reduce contamination of groundwater and water bodies while focusing on effective behavior change interventions to curb open defecation.

Adamu made the declaration at the official launch of the 2019 Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routing Mapping (WASH-NORM II) Report during a briefing in Abuja.

The WASH-NORM report was birthed in 2018 as an annual survey that examines the status of WASH services across Nigeria to examine a comprehensive data on Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene for effective monitoring of the progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals targets 6.1 and 6.2. while the current survey (WASH-NORM II) covers 2019.

Adamu who praised the progress made so far in the statistic report said, “I have particularly noted that the WASH-NORM II provides more statistics than the maiden edition due to enhanced scope and methodology. Key among the modifications made include the inclusion of National Water Quality Assessments, Household WASH expenditure Tracking and Urban Water Utilities Mapping, thereby further growing the stock of WASH data and information available in the sector. A cursory look at the report shows that a total of 331 WASH parameters were covered under WASH-NORM II in comparison to 271 in the WASH-NORM I”.

Giving highlights of the report, the minister said, “On access to sanitation, indicators across the country shows a slight improvement as 44% of the population were found to have access to basic sanitation services in 2019 compared to the 42% in 2018.

“The number of people practicing open defecation has marginally changed from 24% in 2018 to 23% in 2019 meaning that about 46 million people are still defecating in the open.

“The survey showed a decrease in access to hygiene services between 2018 and 2019 as 16% of the population were found to use basic hygiene services in 2019 compared with 21% in 2018. About a third of all schools (33%) have basic water supply services while only 26% of schools provide access to basic sanitation services” among others.

Moreso, he said some key policy initiatives have already been enacted at the national level, including the PEWASH programme, ODF roadmap with the Clean Nigeria, Use Toilet Campaign and National Action Plan for Revitalization of the WASH sector.

“Finally, I urge all stakeholders to internalize and apply the WASH-NORM II Survey findings in future WASH Planning and Reporting. This is a legacy that we hope to bequeath to the new generation of WASH implementers at all levels and tiers of government” He stated.