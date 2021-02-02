BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Facts emerged on Monday in Abuja that Nigeria has only 35,000 practising Medical Doctors out of the registered 72,000, attending to about 200m Nigerians.

It was also revealed that the dearth of qualified Medical Doctors in the country coupled with other challenges bedeviling the healthcare sector, was responsible for the high rate of maternal and pre-natal mortality.

The revelations came to the fore at a public hearing attended by lawmakers and other stakeholders on a number of Bills seeking the establishment of health-related institutions, a Council and a Development Fund, organised by the Senate Committee on Health in Abuja on Monday.

Specifically, the sponsor of the Bill for the establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), said the the proposed institution was very necessary for the training of medical doctors whose number in the country presently is abysmally low compared to the nation’s large population in need of healthcare services.

“From available statistics, we have 72,000 registered medical doctors in Nigeria and out of this, only 35,000 are practicing.

“The implication is that, only that number is superintending over the health of over 200m Nigerians.

“This is ridiculous for a country in the 21st century. It is scary. By 2017 JAMB declared that of all the Nigerian children that applied for medicine and other allied programs, they could only admit 20%, meaning that 80% of Nigerians waiting to read Medicine were left out because they don’t have space.

“This is what the University of Health Sciences (Otukpo) will bridge, create more spaces for Nigerian students to read Medicine and other allied personnel into the medical market. I think this Bill is very significant, establishment of the institution is also very important, at the end, Nigerians will benefit from it and it will improve our health sector,” Moro said.

The lawmaker added that though the Bill was earlier sponsored, considered and passed by the 8th National Assembly but was unable to be transmitted to the President for assent before the expiration of tenure of the Assembly.

Making similar submission, the Director/Head, Family Health Department, Abuja, Dr. Awas Kolo, said as a result of inadequate manpower in the health sector and required facilities/equipment, high rate of maternal and pre-natal mortality in the country, has remained so within the last 10 years.

Accordimg to her, while Nigeria records about 50,000 maternal mortality on yearly basis, 39 out of 1,000 women die at the pre- natal stage.

“These statistics show that there has been no improvement and that we are not serious as a country in tackling the problem headlong,” Kolo added.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), appealed for synergy among all health practitioners as no single profession in the sector can exist in isolation.

He promised that the five Bills under consideration will be thoroughly worked upon by the committee in order to bring about improvement in healthcare service delivery in the country.

The other Bills are Advance Health Care Development Fund (Establishment etc) Bill, 2020, Federal Tertiary Teaching Hospital Development Tax Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2020, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (Repeal & Re-enactment ) Bill, 2020 and National Maternal and Pre-natal Deaths Surveillance (Establishment) Bill, 2020.