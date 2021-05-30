The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Freedom of Information, Cornelius Nnaji, has said only 73 of the over 900 public institutions in the country are complying with provisions of the Freedom of Information Act on the disclosure of information.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Freedom of Information Act, Nnaji said the Official Secrets Act (OSA) of 1962 had continued to impede the implementation of the FOIA as it continued to dominate the thinking and practice within the public service.

He said public officials had remained unwilling to adhere to the information structure established under the FOIA despite the amendment of the OSA of 1962 by FOIA.

He disclosed that 90 per cent of MDAs were not aware of the existence of the Act or committed to its implementation, a situation he said calls for intensive broad-based awareness creation by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders on the right to access information through the mass media to reverse this ugly trend.

Noting that freedom of information had been described as the “oxygen of democracy” by Article 19 of the Global Campaign for Free Expression, Nnaji said this implies that without access to information and adequate disclosure within a democratic setting, quality delivery of goods and services as well as democracy dividends would always be a mirage to citizens.