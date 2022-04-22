Peoples Democratic Party 2023 presidential aspirant, Mr Peter Obi, has warned that Nigeria is fast collapsing, saying it will take only a committed visionary leader to stem the tide before it is completely grounded.

Obi stated this yesterday while addressing executive committee members of the party in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on his ambition, adding that he would change the narrative if given the opportunity.

The former Governor of Anambra State blamed the situation on successive administrations, accusing them of failing to plan ahead and mismanaging the economy.

“Every day, you wake up to hear about kidnapping, killing, banditry, herders/farmers clashes, and secessionist agitations,” he said adding that even the remotest villages are no longer safe for the common people and their property as if there is no government,” he stated. Obi carpeted the Buhari-led administration for failing on its campaign promises, especially in areas of economy, security and corruption.

According to him, data on general poverty level and unemployment especially among the youths is now nightmarish and exceed those of China and India, the two most populous countries put together.

Earlier, the director-general of his campaign organization, Dr. Doyin Okupe, said the former governor is the best candidate for the job in view of his antecedents and wealth of experience both as a politician and entrepreneur.

Okupe, who said he quit the race about four weeks ago after having realized that Obi will do it better than he can, added that even Atiku, Senators Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, and the others are not Obi’s match.

In his remarks, the chairman of the party, Alwell Asiforo Okere commended him for his courage and determination to change the narrative, adding that the party was taking note of the aspirants capacity.