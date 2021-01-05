By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Many Nigerians are ignorant of the benefits and advantages a secured, safe environment confers. In this Interview with SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH, the newly elected regional president of Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), HRH (Dr) Olusegun Aderemi, JP. MCARb, the Atayero of Aramoko Kingdom, he sheds light on the way forward for a well secured and safety work place environment and why agencies should embrace it.

What is Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) known for?

ADVERTISEMENT

OSHA is an organisation known for occupational and health safety. It’s an organisation which preaches safety of workers. We train and we educate workers on how to stay safe at work always.

How long has the association been in existence and what is its mandate and scope?

OSHA is legally registered in Nigeria and duly commenced its activities in Nigeria in December 2011, in collaboration with local and international partners and supporters in the region. It’s dully registered with CAC and also EFCC.

Since its inception, what have been the challenges faced by the association?

One of the major challenges is awareness. A lot has to be done on the publicity of the association to create more awareness and enlightenment of the general populace. Secondly, we have issue of funding. We need government agencies, ministries and private sectors to get to know more about what we do, the benefits and then come into partnership with us .We need adequate funding to drive the association forward. We are here to ensure safety of workers and even safety all around the nation.

As president of the association, what are your goals?

One of my major goals is to drive forward, the motives and agenda of the association which relates to safety. Safety in work places , safety in schools, safety in our homes , and safety in malls, market places, religious places etc.

Also, my aim is to push forward, the mandate of the association, take it to greater height and achieve more successes than ever recorded in the history of the association.

Work place hazards are common in Nigeria. What is your association doing to address it?

My association will be doing a lot to address workplace hazards in terms of partnering with private firms, government agencies, parastatals and ministries in getting proper trainings on occupational safety which will not only be useful to them in their places of work but also in their day to day activities .

What in your view, can you say are the major challenges militating against adoption of safety rules and regulations by organizations?

One of the major challenges in my view is lack of awareness, and lack of prioritising the importance of workers getting properly trained in areas of safety. We honestly need to do more by educating heads of these organizations and leaders at various levels.

What is the role of Occupational Health and Safety in nation building?

Occupational and health safety has a huge role to play in nation building. We need to get staffs trained and educated from time to time. Only a nation who has its workers secured and safe at work can function at its peak.

As OSHA’s newly elected president, what is your advise to government at all levels?

As the new president, my advise to government at all levels is, let’s do this together to achieve a better Nigeria. Support us, partner with us to get staffs adequately trained. Let’s work as one to make all our workers all over the nation secured at work. Yes, we can do this.

As a monarch, would you support any constitutional role for monarchs in democracy?

This question is actually a very complex one, but if need be, yes I will.

Can you assess the role of traditional ruler in nation building?

As traditional rulers of the nation, our roles are enormous,. I can’t even begin to mention it all .It can be likened to the role of a father to his children. You know it is countless.

Aside being the president of OSHA, you also run a private venture as the MD/CEO of Autofit Energy. Can you tell us more about Autofit?

Autofit is a firm designed for car care. It’s into everything about car care rating from alignment to car servicing etc. It’s been in existence for more than 20years. We recently went into partnership with NNPC .Our head office is in Lekki, Lagos while we have branches all over the country. It won the award of Best Autocare company in 2015 and Global Best Practices.