Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has urged Nigerians to ensure the unity of the country, stressing that only a united Nigeria will work.

He charged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to promote the message of one country, noting that anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognise that the country is better off as a united entity.

He said, “If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geo-political zones. This is the Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense.”

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president stated this on Saturday during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London.

He said, “Yoruba are not better off on their own, Igbo are not better off on their own, the North is not better off on its own. We are better off as one nation, that is why we are strong and that is why we can face the world.”

Osinbajo added “everywhere in the world today, people are coming together to form stronger units, they are not breaking up, this is not the time to break up.

“If you read of the economics of smaller nations, they are looking for ways of how they can become stronger by aligning with other nations. How does a country with all the potentials and everything that we have, think that the best way is to break up?”

The VP said the country is at a point in time in its history where it has security and economic challenges, even though he noted that there are so many dimensions to the security issue.

“If you look carefully, all of these could happen to any government and I think we are in the very best position to solve the problems that face us today.

“Security challenges that we have didn’t show up in one day but it is the government, the people, the men and women that will handle them.

“We happen to be that government, and I am very convinced that we are entirely capable of handling it. I think we are in the best possible position to solve these problems,” Prof. Osinbajo added.

The vice president said the popularity and credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari is a crucial factor in galvanising the entire system in resolving the challenges.

Osinbajo said, “The President is possibly the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in generations. He is possibly the only person who can go into a place or somewhere without bossing people to gather and they will come and listen to him speak.

“We need that level of credibility to be able to solve problems in our country. And I think because of his level of credibility, despite everything, he is still the only one that can call everyone, and even people who do not necessarily agree with him know that he is a man of his words.”

Osinbajo urged staff of the UK High Commission to remain good ambassadors of the country and endeavor to promote justice and fairness in their activities even as they make more efforts to promote government programmes and policies.

His words: “we must promote one country. But, of course, everybody talks about justice, fairness and balance, and that is what we must try to do on a continuous basis.

“Let us not be discouraged, let us be very confident because our country will come out of all these problems and emerge stronger.

“So, I urge every person who represents our country to ensure that we must represent the country well and be able to speak up at the right forum about the country and what we are doing.”

Commending the high commissioner and top officials of the mission, the he said “let me say first, how very pleased I am about the great report of developments here at the High Commission.

“And I agree entirely with the High Commissioner that clearly there is a demonstration here of high professionalism, and a desire to completely correct the image that might have been created about Nigeria. I want to really commend you and to say the news we hear about the High Commission is very commendable.”

Aside from the high commissioner, Ambassador Sarafa Isola, other officials present at the meeting include the deputy high commissioner, Ambassador Sanni Suleiman, and the defence adviser, Brigadier-General Buhari Baffa, among others.