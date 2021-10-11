National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support during his medical trip to the United Kingdom for a knee surgery.

He said he enjoys the grace of God who has the powers to give and take life.

The former governor of Lagos State who spoke yesterday at a grand reception organised for him by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tagged: “ Welcome Back Home Asiwaju” in Lagos State House, Marina, told the audience that he was strengthened by the prayers and goodwill messages he got from Nigerians during the trying period.

Tinubu said, “I am a little emotional but I am happy. God is the giver of life and he is the only one who can take it. And he says, if I have granted you life and the privilege and you live this life, I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity in the goodness of faith. And I can give it to anybody that I want.

“He has spared us till today and has given us the privilege of the day. I thank him. I cannot praise him better than any of us and all of your voices, but I am standing before you hale, hearty and big. Thank you very much.

‘’It is just a day of joy for me, we are here thanking God the Almighty. May God bless all of you, may he grant you your heart desires. I am grateful and I thank God almighty,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu was joined by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and members of the state’s executive council, members of the state House of Assembly, local government chairmen, members of the National Assembly from the state, traditional rulers, religious community and party chieftains.

The governor said the gathering was to welcome their leader back to the country and thanked God for keeping the APC chieftain safe and to come back home, hale and hearty.

He said millions of Lagosians would have thronged the venue to give him a rousing welcome which he truly deserved.

Gbajabiamila who thanked God for Tinubu’s life, lamented the numerous death rumours that emanated from his medical trip overseas, wondering how a common knee surgery would spark such death wishes.

Tinubu spent three months in the UK, where prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern caucus of the House of Representatives visited him.