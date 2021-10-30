Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on religious leaders and all Nigerians to intensify prayers for the country to surmount the current challenges it is facing.

Governor Akeredolu, who said the nation needs healing, noted that some steps must be taken in terms of offerings and prayers to God to continue to save the nation.

The governor made the call when he received a delegation from the Christ To The World Ministries (CTTWM) in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo state branch.

The delegation led by a senior pastor of CTTWM from the United Kingdom, Pastor Adewale Adebajo, was in the state for a three-day open crusade.

He said: “We know what we are going through. We don’t need to deceive ourselves. The Nation needs some healing. And some few things have to be done in terms of our offerings to the Almighty God and our prayers so that God will continue to save Nigeria.

“I am a strong believer in Nigeria and I have always said Nigeria should remain. How it will remain, God will do it.”

On the plan to bring their businesses to the state, Governor Akeredolu lauded the senior pastor, describing the offer as a welcome development in view of the job opportunities and socio-economic development it would bring to the state and the people.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Pastor Adebajo, said aside from the crusade to bless the land and heal the sick, he is set to partner with the state government to establish his businesses in the state to give the people financial support and better their lots.